n MONDAY, February 21
Larsen-Sant Library celebrates 20 years since its completion starting on Mon., Feb.21 through Feb. 25.
n TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
New Library program,12:45 p.m “Special Friends Club” for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n THURSDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
n FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
n WEDNESDAY, February 16
Literary Lovers, 7 p.m., “Elly” Presented by Julie Tueller
n FRIDAY, February 18
Ammon Bundy, 7 p.m., Town Home Meeting, Preston High School
n SATURDAY, February 19
General Primary Friend-to-Friend broadcast, 10 a.m.
n SUNDAY, February 20
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
n SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Special event “Wild Game Dinner” provided at the Grace Fellowship Church, 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Great game food. Carry in dishes welcome but not needed. Prizes. Guest speaker John Jenks, President of the Baptist Church Planters, delivering a message about hunting-related stories with some spiritual application. Limited seating. Please text RSVP to Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
n SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Feb. 16: Spaghetti with hamburger, tossed green salad, cottage cheese with pears, garlic bread, milk
Feb. 18: Beef chunks, Au Gratin potatoes, orange dream fruit salad, roll, milk. Feb. 21: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, shredded hashbrowns, fresh strawberries, biscuits, milk.
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net