TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
New Library program,12:45 p.m “Special Friends Club” for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
THURSDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SUNDAY, February 13
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The Old Testament Come Follow Me course of study for 2022.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
MONDAY, February 14
Larsen-Sant Library Board Meeting, 1 p.m. We Love Our Patrons Day. Book Fanatic 2021-2022 ends
TUESDAY, February 15
Book Fanatic, 10 a.m., 2022 — 2023 Registration
WEDNESDAY, February 16
Literary Lovers, 7 p.m., “Elly” Presented by Julie Tueller
FRIDAY, February 18
Ammon Bundy, 7 p.m., Town Home Meeting, Preston High School
FRIDAY, March 2
Special event “Wild Game Dinner” provided at the Grace Fellowship Church, 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker John Jenks, President of the Baptist Church Planters, delivering a message about hunting-related stories with some spiritual application.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Feb. 9: Ham sliders, broccoli and cauliflower soup, grapes, bread, cheese, milk
Feb. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit salad, rolls, milk
Feb. 14: Chicken, dumplings, peas and carrots, banana, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
