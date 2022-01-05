Support Local Journalism

TUESDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building

BFF Club Meeting, 4:00 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

WEDNESDAYS

MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Literary Lovers, Adults 4 Books, 7 p.m. “Shattered Lives Shattered Dreams” presented by Myrna Fuller

THURSDAYS

Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Books 4 Boys, 7 p.m., Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone

Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building

FRIDAYS

Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library

SUNDAY, January 2

Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.

Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The Old Testament Come Follow Me course of study for 2022.

SUNDAY, January 9

Young Adult English and ASL Area Devotional, 5 p.m. MST. Elder Ronald A. Rasband. will speak to young adults in the North America Area. He will be joined by his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert.

MONDAY, January 10

Library Friends Meeting, 12 p.m., Board Meeting,1 p.m.

THURSDAY, January 13

Preston’s John Birch Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Franklin County Extension Building. Retired Navy Commander David Gillie will present “Rejuvenating Our Militia Institutions as a Means to Avert a National Divorce.”

SENIOR CITIZEN MENU

OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN

Jan. 5: Tuna boat, vegetable soup, prunes, dessert, drink

Jan. 7: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cherry cheesecake, roll, dessert, drink

Jan. 10: Chef salad, grapes, roll, dessert, drink

Jan. 12: Chicken roll up’s, Brussel sprouts, peaches, dessert, drink

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or email Intent902@comcast.net

