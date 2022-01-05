TUESDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting, 4:00 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Literary Lovers, Adults 4 Books, 7 p.m. “Shattered Lives Shattered Dreams” presented by Myrna Fuller
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Books 4 Boys, 7 p.m., Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary Building
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SUNDAY, January 2
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. The Old Testament Come Follow Me course of study for 2022.
SUNDAY, January 9
Young Adult English and ASL Area Devotional, 5 p.m. MST. Elder Ronald A. Rasband. will speak to young adults in the North America Area. He will be joined by his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert.
MONDAY, January 10
Library Friends Meeting, 12 p.m., Board Meeting,1 p.m.
THURSDAY, January 13
Preston’s John Birch Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Franklin County Extension Building. Retired Navy Commander David Gillie will present “Rejuvenating Our Militia Institutions as a Means to Avert a National Divorce.”
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU
OPEN TO ALL AGES, DELIVERY AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Jan. 5: Tuna boat, vegetable soup, prunes, dessert, drink
Jan. 7: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cherry cheesecake, roll, dessert, drink
Jan. 10: Chef salad, grapes, roll, dessert, drink
Jan. 12: Chicken roll up’s, Brussel sprouts, peaches, dessert, drink
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or email Intent902@comcast.net