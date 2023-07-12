WEDNESDAY, JULY 12• Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
• Summer Reading in Franklin, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
• Movie at the Library: “The Bad Guys,” 1 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, JULY 13• Story Time, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, JULY 14• FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Lego Club: 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, JULY 15• FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
SUNDAY, JULY 16All are welcome to attend
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
• Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
• Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
• Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
MONDAY, JULY 17• FamilySearch Library: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 18• BFF Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12: Cold cuts w/cheese, carrots & celery sticks, watermelon, whole grain bread, milk
Friday, July 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, ambrosia salad, whole grain roll, milk
Monday, July 17: Chef salad, 7UP lemon-lime Jell-O salad, grapes, whole grain tortillas, milk
Wednesday, July 19: Lasagna, tossed green salad, dates, garlic bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com.
