MONDAYS
8 p.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
TUESDAYS
BFF Club: 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
No more Library At School Lunch or free books
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
THURSDAY, JULY 21
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAY, JULY 22
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Logo Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
6 p.m., Fireworks by the Rotary Club for the July 24 celebration at Preston City Park. Entertainment, John Daley singer, and a comedian will perform in the Rodeo Arena. There will be food trucks and booths at the Rodeo grounds. Acme Fireworks by Jared Jensen will start at dark. In case of rain on Friday, the events will be held the next night on Saturday, July 23.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
SUNDAY, JULY 24
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
MONDAY, JULY 25
8 p.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
TUESDAY, JULY 26
“Confidence Camp,” 1-3 p.m., sponsored by the Distinguished Women of Franklin County representatives for girls elementary to junior high school age at the Preston City Park pavilion. Interactive games and crafts implementing the program’s goals to be an example of becoming your best self, to help girls to feel good about themselves and encourage them to be confident in themselves. Call or text 435-770-0894 if you have questions.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion
Water Day, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, JULY 30
10 a.m.–4 p.m., El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale “The Flip-Side of Knowing A Little Bit About Everything” taught by Gloria Bagley. Lunch, snacks, hot and cold drinks are included in the suggested donation of $35. To register call: 208-852-3451 or email: elshaddairetreat@gmail.com
Groll Family Fitness Fun Run, Biathlon, and Triathlon Fundraiser for “Every Child A Swimmer” scholarship for swim lessons, from 6:30 a.m.–11 a.m. the Saturday of Rodeo Days.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
July 20: French Dip Sandwich, Waldorf Salad, frozen fruit salad, milk
July 22: Chicken Fried Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, pistachio fluff salad, roll, milk
July 25: Fish and LoMein, grapes, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net