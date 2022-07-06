Support Local Journalism

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts

Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion

Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston

Library At School Lunch, 11:30 a.m., free book.

Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs

Movie “Dolphin Tale,”1 p.m., at the Larsen-Sant Library

THURSDAY, JULY 7

Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt

Logo Club, 11 a.m., July, Larsen-Sant Library

DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428

SATURDAY, JULY 9

DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428

SUNDAY, JULY 10

The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.

Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

BFF Club: 11 a.m., July, Larsen-Sant Library

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park

Stuffed Animal Sleepover, 5 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library

Literary Lovers, 7 p.m., “The Running Dream,” Larsen-Sant Library

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Groll Family Fitness Fun Run, Biathlon, and Triathlon Fundraiser for “every child a swimmer” scholarship for swim lessons, from 6:30 a.m.–11 a.m. the Saturday of Rodeo Days.

SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

July 6: Teriyaki Chicken, broccoli, carrots, peppers, watermelon, raspberries, roll, milk

July 8: Worcestershire Roast Beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, strawberry shortcake, roll, milk

July 11: Cheeseburger, potato salad, raspberries and pineapple, milk

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net

