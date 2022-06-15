MONDAYS
8 p.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
TUESDAYS
BFF Club: 11 a.m., June-July, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts
Franklin Summer Reading, 11 a.m., Franklin City Park Pavilion
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Library At School Lunch, 11:30 a.m., free book.
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs
THURSDAYS
Summer Reading In The Park, “Explore New Depths,” 10:30 a.m., Benson Park/Oneida Academy, Preston
FRIDAYS
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Logo Club, 11 a.m., June-July, Larsen-Sant Library
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Preston’s John Birch Society meeting, 7 p.m., John Crowder of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Observer will discuss ‘Building a Conservative Coalition, Campaigning and Defeating Big-Government/Big-Money Politicians.’ Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street. Franklin E. Wirsing, 614-586-3024.
SATURDAY, June 18
DUP Museum open, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 115 East Oneida, Preston, (208) 852-2428
SUNDAY, June 19
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
FCMC Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Services, 1-5 p.m., 53 South State Street, Preston. Come in for a free screening to see if you qualify for our one-on-one 30-minute sessions, 1-2 times per week. This program is covered by Medicare or private insurance and will help improve ability to recall information, swallowing functions, and problem-solving skills. Services can also help with adaptive devices to improve independent living, fine-motor skills, and managing finances. Call 208-852-4122 for more information or schedule an appointment.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
Movie “Moana,” 1 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
June 15: Chicken Roll Ups, Brussel sprouts, prunes, milk
June 17: Pork chops, mushroom gravy, peas, carrots, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry salad,
roll, milk
June 20: Ham and noodle casserole, cranberry pecan salad, bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net