TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF Club Meeting: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m. for all adults who have special needs, directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time: St. Patrick’s Day, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
No Adult Institute Class March 3 and March 10 Spring Break
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Fun Day Friday, hunt for painted rocks, 9 a.m., join Jerri Jensen’s Preston Idaho Rocks Group Facebook Page
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Second Hansen Merchant Store open house, 11 a.m.,1 South Main Street, Franklin
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Preston Lion’s Club Annual Easter Egg Scramble at the Preston City Park
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Mar. 16: Smothered Pork Burritos, broccoli and cauliflower, strawberry banana cheesecake salad, milk. Mar. 18: Rosemary garlic roast, asparagus, sunshine salad, rolls, milk. Mar. 21: Chef salad with turkey and ham, peas, prunes, roll, milk.
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net