No BFF Club Meeting, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
No Special Friends Club, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break
No MGM Club, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
No Story Time, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break
Adult Institute Class: Judges 1-12/Judges.13-21, Ruth
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
No Lego Club, Larsen-Sant Library. Spring break
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference, Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., Women’s Session, 6 p.m.; Sunday, April 3, 10 a.m., 2 p.m.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Preston Lion’s Club Annual Easter Egg Scramble at the Preston City Park, 10-11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Blood Drive, Donate blood, Donate life, Preston North Stake gym, 310 North State Street, Preston, by American Red Cross. Contact information: Joann Palmer, 208-339-5954 or Peggy Christensen, 208-840-0127.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN
Mar. 30: Chili, carrot and celery sticks, banana, bread, milk