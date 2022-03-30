Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

No Franklin Story Time, Spring break

No BFF Club Meeting, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

No Special Friends Club, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break

No MGM Club, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

No Story Time, Larsen-Sant Library, Spring break

Adult Institute Class: Judges 1-12/Judges.13-21, Ruth

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

No Lego Club, Larsen-Sant Library. Spring break

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference, Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., Women’s Session, 6 p.m.; Sunday, April 3, 10 a.m., 2 p.m.

Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, Sunday morning, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.

Grace Fellowship Church worship service at 10:45 a.m.; 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Preston Lion’s Club Annual Easter Egg Scramble at the Preston City Park, 10-11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Blood Drive, Donate blood, Donate life, Preston North Stake gym, 310 North State Street, Preston, by American Red Cross. Contact information: Joann Palmer, 208-339-5954 or Peggy Christensen, 208-840-0127.

SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN

Mar. 30: Chili, carrot and celery sticks, banana, bread, milk

Apr. 1: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, banana split fluff salad, roll, milk

Apr. 4: Stroganoff, peas and carrots, pineapple fluff, roll, milk

Apr. 6: Pork Egg rolls, fried rice, carrots, peas, mixed fruit salad, milk

Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com

All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or e-mail Intent902@comcast.net

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you