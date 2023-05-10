WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
• FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m,
• Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters/crocheters, Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
• Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
• MGM Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, MAY 11
• FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
• Adult Institute Class: 7 p.m., New Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, MAY 12
• FamilySearch Library: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Lego Club: 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, MAY 13
• FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
MONDAY, MAY 15
• FamilySearch Library: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
• Franklin Story Time for preschoolers: 11 a.m., Franklin City Office building
• BFF Club: 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
• Researchers from Boise State University are visiting the Larsen-Sant Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 to ask folks about their internet service and use. They’re working for the State of Idaho on a plan to improve internet access for everyone, and encouraging the public to attend the focus group session. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Registration not required. Optionally, visit www.boisestate.edu/sps-ipi/digital-access/ or call (208) 426-5489.
• Preston Community Food Pantry, pick up food, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 580 W Oneida St, Preston, 208-254-2009
THURSDAY, MAY 18
• The John Birch Society of Preston will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State St., Preston. The meeting will feature a presentation by Riley Reynolds, “The State of Global Agriculture, Part II” which is a follow-up to his September 2022 presentation. Parking and entrance on west side of building. For details contact Frank Wirsing at (614) 586-3024.
• The Franklin County GOP central committee will host a town hall/legislative update meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18 in the council room at City of Preston offices. State legislators, Sen. Jim Guthrie and Rep. Dan Garner, will present the latest information from the recent legislative session and will answer questions. All are invited to attend.
SUNDAY, MAY 14
All are welcome to attend
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels.
• New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200
• Grace Fellowship Church weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
• Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
• Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
• FamilySearch Library, closed, call Judy Mitchell for appointment, 208-851-0156
Senior Citizen Menu — OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, Dining Room Open: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10: Tin foil dinners, grapes, roll, milk
Friday, May 12: Salisbury steak, broccoli & cauliflower, sunshine salad, roll, milk
Monday, May 15: Taco salad, fruit w/honey poppyseed dressing, milk
Wednesday, May 17: Pork egg rolls, peaches, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com.
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Jeff DeMoss, 801-719-4938 or jdemoss@tremontonleader.com
