TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF: 4 p.m., After School Club Meeting for grades K-2 to increase literacy and STEAM skills, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, different theme with books and STEM activities with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., for grades 3 and up, Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., for weekly challenges and fun, ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
SUNDAY, MAY 15
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
TUESDAY, May 17
John Birch Society meeting, 7 p.m. Constitutional expert Scott Bradley, PhD, will be the featured speaker on the topic “Government and the Impending Restrictions on God-given Rights.” The meeting will be held at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston. Frank Wirsing, 614-586-3024.
THURSDAY, May 19
FCMC Developmental Disability Agency’s Parent Support Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., monthly parent support meeting by FCMC’s Developmental Disability Agency. Billie Short, LMSW, will be the featured speaker to talk about learning stress and anxiety reduction skills. Their staff will be on hand to provide activities for your children. DDA-Adult Center, 153 North State Street, Suite B, Preston. For more information or to answer any questions, please call 208-852-0324, Stevie Emerson, MPC|Director of Marketing & Communications.
SATURDAY, May 21
Scones and Navajo Tacos Fundraiser for the Preston Senior Community Center, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., cost: Taco: $9, Scone: $6. The fundraiser helps to support a great cause for the community. Public is invited, bring family, friends, neighbors, 64 West 1st South, Preston (across the street from the fire station).
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
May 11: Chicken Fajita, Spanish Rice, strawberries and kiwi, milk
May 13: Cubed steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh fruit, roll, milk
May 16: Hamburger and potato casserole, spinach, watermelon, blackberries, raspberries, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net