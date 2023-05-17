Support Local Journalism

• Researchers from Boise State University are visiting the Larsen-Sant Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 to ask folks about their internet service and use. They’re working for the State of Idaho on a plan to improve internet access for everyone, and encouraging the public to attend the focus group session. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Registration not required. Optionally, visit www.boisestate.edu/sps-ipi/digital-access/ or call (208) 426-5489.


