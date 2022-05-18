TUESDAYS
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF: 4 p.m., After School Club Meeting for grades K-2 to increase literacy and STEAM skills, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAYS
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, different theme with books and STEM activities with sensory and learning materials.
MGM Club: 4 p.m., for grades 3 and up, Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAYS
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
FRIDAYS
Lego Club, 11 a.m., for weekly challenges and fun, ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
THURSDAY, May 19
FCMC Developmental Disability Agency’s Parent Support Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., monthly parent support meeting by FCMC’s Developmental Disability Agency. Billie Short, LMSW, will be the featured speaker to talk about learning stress and anxiety reduction skills. Their staff will be on hand to provide activities for your children. DDA-Adult Center, 153 North State Street, Suite B, Preston. For more information or to answer any questions, please call 208-852-0324.
The League of Idaho Cities will bring its Tandem Tour for mental health to West Side High School at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19. The tour is a series of presentations around the state for youth involved in Mayor’s Youth Advisory Councils or other leadership groups focused on shining a light on mental health awareness, drug and alcohol abuse prevention, suicide prevention, youth leadership, and building community capacity.
For more information, please contact Program Manager Miche Kirkman at (208) 251-2677.
SATURDAY, May 21
Scones and Navajo Tacos Fundraiser for the Preston Senior Community Center, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., cost: Taco: $9, Scone: $6. The fundraiser helps to support a great cause for the community. Public is invited, bring family, friends, neighbors, 64 West 1st South, Preston (across the street from the fire station).
Teresa Earley will be hosting a free “herb walk” Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. at her place, 4498 East Maple Creek Road in Franklin. Come learn about wild herbs and how to identify them. All are welcome. Please bring a camp chair for the instructional portion of the walk.
SUNDAY, May 22
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications.
The Grace Fellowship Church Sunday worship service, 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K, childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. The service is also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page or gfc. preston.freeonlinechurch.com
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. Meetings are open to the public. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2:00 P.M., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
MONDAY, May 23
Sports Physical Clinic, 4-6 p.m. Bring your student-athlete to Willow Valley Medical Clinic, 47 North 1st East, Preston, to make sure they are healthy and ready for the upcoming school year. No appointments are needed. Students are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a $25 fee that goes back to
your student’s high school. Our staff time and resources are donated. For questions, call 208-852-2900. Stevie Emerson, MPC | Director of Marketing & Communications, 208-852-4158
TUESDAY, May 24
Story Time: 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
No BFF Club Meeting
WEDNESDAY, May 25
Special Friends Club: 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, different theme with books and STEM activities with sensory and learning materials.
NO MGM Club Meeting
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
May 18: Chef Salad, cottage cheese with fruit, roll, milk
May 20: BBQ pork spareribs, baked potato, Snickers apple salad, roll, milk
May 23: Beef and broccoli, fresh fruit, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, Communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net