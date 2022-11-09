WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Hemsley Ventures is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Competition at the “Festival of Lights” in Preston on Saturday, November 26. Entry forms can be picked up and dropped off with the entry fee by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11, at Hansen Glass 15 North State Street.
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help patrons with their FamilySearch research.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Books4Boys, 7 p.m., “Frindle” by Andrew Clements, Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Entry forms for the Hemsley Ventures Gingerbread House Competition at the “Festival of Lights” must be dropped off today with the entry fee by 5 p.m., at Hansen Glass, 15 North State Street, Preston.
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Movie, 12:30 p.m., “Harry Potter 6,” Larsen-Sant Library
All Veterans in Franklin County will be honored at the Preston Elks Lodge annual dinner and program for Veteran’s Day, 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. RSVP to Jackie Anderson, 208-705-8254.
Franklin County Funeral Home “Remember Me,” 6 p.m., honoring loved ones and local veterans. A video and light refreshments, 56 South State Street, Preston.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Franklin Story time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help patrons with their FamilySearch research.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Literary Lovers, 7 p.m., “The Little Red Buckets,” Larsen-Sant Library.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
The Grace Fellowship Church will be celebrating their 20-year anniversary in Preston, 10:45 a.m. Bill and Gloria Bagley, who started the church in Preston in 2002, will be speaking. There will be a brunch prior to the meeting.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church. Regular meeting schedule: Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-
3200. All are welcome.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, grapes, milk
Nov. 11: Pork cube steak, Au gratin potatoes, berry dessert lasagna, roll, milk
Nov. 14: Chicken pot pie, tossed green salad, banana pudding, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
