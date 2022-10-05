WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
7-9 a.m., FCMC annual “Brake for Breakfast” community event. Due to construction around their main facility, they are hosting this event at the FCMC DDA Adult/Central Supply building, 153 North State Street, Preston. Look for the pink signs and balloons. The public can drive through and pick up a bag filled with breakfast snacks, important information on breast cancer screening and detection. Stevie Emerson, 208-852-4158
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Books4Boys, 7 p.m., “Lawn Boy.”
Preston Idaho Family History, 7 p.m., will be offered via zoom. Class 1: “Getting to Know and Navigating FamilySearch.org: Who, What, When, Where?” If interested, please register your name and email information at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
Worm Creek Opera House, 6-6:45 p.m., begins its third annual “Haunting” starting with the live play “A Monster Ate My Homework. There will be a Haunted Maze to your seats.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Movie, 12:30 p.m., “Harry Potter 1,” Larsen-Sant Library
Worm Creek Opera House, 6-6:45 p.m., live play “A Monster Ate My Homework. There will be a Haunted Maze to your seats.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
Worm Creek Opera House, 6-6:45 p.m., live play “A Monster Ate My Homework. There will be a Haunted Maze to your seats.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference sessions, 10 a.m., and 2 p.m.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
Library Board Meeting, 1 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Family History Library Class 2, 10:30 a.m., “Adding and Correcting Information: relationships, locations, names, and dates in FamilySearch, using common sense.”
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
Franklin Story time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
Annual Cookie and A Book, 4-6 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library (In case of bad weather, the event will be held at the Oakwood School Cafeteria)
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Family History Library Class 2, 7 p.m., via Zoom, “Adding and Correcting Information: relationships, locations, names, and dates in FamilySearch, using common sense.”
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Weston City Pumpkin Walk, 6-8 p.m. Mark your calendar for the second annual fun event.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: Beef and broccoli stir fry, raspberry cream puffs, roll, milk
Oct. 7: Stuffed pork chops, baked parmesan zucchini, lemon and blueberry cupcake, roll, milk
Oct. 10: Baked potato bar, cherry almond crisp, roll, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
