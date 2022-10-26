WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26
FCMC Witches Kitchen Halloween bake & gift sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27 at Simply Gifts, located in the front lobby of Franklin County Medical Center, 44 N. 1st East, Preston. Brought to you by FCMC Volunteer Auxiliary.
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Ready for Kindergarten: Preparing Children for School Success, 6-8 p.m., birth to age 5, will be learning about Language and Literacy for families with children ages 4-5. Dinner and childcare provided, Larsen-Sant Library
Preston Idaho Family History, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Zoom Class 4: 7 p.m., “Basic Research Skills in the Family History Guide, Books, Research Wiki, BYU Family History Library, and the Salt Lake City Family History Library.” Register at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, 7-10 p.m., 175 North 800 West, Preston, $3.00 for regular admission, $5 for Trick-Or-Treating.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Pumpkin carving contest winners at the Larsen-Sant Library will be announced
Movie, 12:30 p.m., “Harry Potter 4,” Larsen-Sant Library.
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, 7-10 p.m., 175 North 800 West, Preston, $3.00 for regular admission, $5 for Trick-Or-Treating. They also have grilled hot dogs on Friday night for purchase.
Worm Creek Opera House, movie “Black Adam”
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, 7-10 p.m., 175 North 800 West, Preston, $3.00 for regular admission, $5 for Trick-Or-Treating. They will also have grilled hamburgers on Saturday night available for purchase.
Worm Creek Opera House, movie “Black Adam”
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
Family History Library, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 10:30 a.m., Live Class 5: “Basic Memories: Gallery which includes photos, documents, stories, and audio. Family Fun through FamilySearch and photo apps.”
Trick Or Treating, 3-5 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library. The library will close early, 5 p.m., for Halloween.
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, 7-9 p.m., 175 North 800 West, Preston, $5 for regular admission and $7 for Trick-Or-Treating.
Worm Creek Opera House, movie “Black Adam”
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Franklin Story time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Office
BFF Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Family History Library, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3
Preston Idaho Family History, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Zoom Class 5: 7 p.m., “Basic Memories: Gallery which includes photos, documents, stories, and audio. Family Fun through FamilySearch and photo apps.” Register at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
Books 4 Boys, 7 p.m., “Frindle” by Andrew Clements, Larsen-Sant Library.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
New Hope Mennonite Church. Revival Meetings starting Wednesday, October 26 through October 30, 7 p.m. Everyone invited to attend. Regular meeting schedule: Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services held in chapels and via internet applications. All are welcome.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Oct. 26: Mexican Chowder and Southwestern Wrap, strawberry cupcake, milk
Oct. 28: Halloween Pizza Finger Food, vegetable, fruit, dessert, milk
Oct. 31: Chicken sandwich, vegetable, fruit, dessert, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
