WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join with knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference sessions, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m., via television
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
Rotary Choir starts at 6 p.m. At the library
Grace Fellowship Church will be holding their weekly Sunday School for all ages 9:45 a.m.; Church Worship Service, 10:45 a.m. with nursery and junior church provided. 16 North State Street. Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310. All are welcome.
New Hope Mennonite Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., Sermon 11 a.m. 4th Sunday Song Service, 7 p.m. (evening of singing hymns), 439 West Oneida Street, Preston. Mr. Shannon Newswanger, Pastor, 208-840-0941. All are welcome.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m., 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200. All are welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference sessions, 10 a.m., and 2 p.m.
Presbyterian Community Church Worship Service, 10 a.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Nursery is available for infants and toddlers. Junior Church is available for children 3-12 years old. Contact number: 435-881-1928. All are welcome.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, in-person public meetings, Sunday, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall, 804 North State Street, Preston. All are welcome. “Our Christian Life and Ministry,” Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall
MONDAY, OCT. 3
Preston Idaho Family History classes taught twice, once on Monday mornings, 10:30 a.m., in person at the Preston Idaho Family History, 55 East 1st South. Class 1: “Getting to Know and Navigating FamilySearch.org: Who, What, When, Where?” Then the following Thursday evening, 7 p.m., via zoom.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
Franklin Story Time, 11 a.m., Franklin City Building
BFF, 4 p.m., after school club, grades K-2, Larsen-Sant Library
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
Knit Wits: 11 a.m., join knitters and crocheters at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston
Special Friends Club, 12:45 p.m., for adults with special needs, Larsen-Sant Library
MGM Club, 4 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
7-9 a.m., FCMC annual “Brake for Breakfast” community event. Due to construction around their main facility, they are hosting this event at the FCMC DDA Adult/Central Supply building, 153 North State Street, Preston. Look for the pink signs and balloons. The public can drive through and pick up a bag filled with breakfast snacks, important information on breast cancer screening and detection. Stevie Emerson, 208-852-4158
Story Time, 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library
Preston Idaho Family History, 7 p.m., will be offered via zoom. Class 1: “Getting to Know and Navigating FamilySearch.org: Who, What, When, Where?” If interested, please register your name and email information at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Old Testament, LDS Seminary Building, 151 South 100 East, Preston
Worm Creek Opera House, 6-6:45 p.m., begins its third annual “Haunting” starting with the live play “A Monster Ate My Homework. There will be a Haunted Maze to your seats.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
Painted rocks 9 a.m., Friday Fun Day hunt
Lego Club. 11 a.m., for ages K-12, Larsen-Sant Library
Worm Creek Opera House, 6-6:45 p.m., live play “A Monster Ate My Homework. There will be a Haunted Maze to your seats.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
Potato Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Beutler Potato farm in Dayton, 812 North 4200 West. They will be selling sacks of potatoes as well as making French Fries or baked potatoes for you at no cost.
Worm Creek Opera House, 6-6:45 p.m., live play “A Monster Ate My Homework. There will be a Haunted Maze to your seats.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Weston City Pumpkin Walk, 6-8 p.m. Mark your calendar for the second annual fun event.
SENIOR CITIZEN MENU – OPEN TO ALL AGES, HOME DELIVERED MEALS AVAILABLE, DINING ROOM OPEN: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 28: Cream Potato Soup and ham sliders, strawberry shortcake, milk
Sept. 30: Mississippi Pot Roast, fried cabbage, rice pudding with raisins, milk
Oct. 3: Hamburger Soup, Applesauce, bread, milk
Contact information: 64 West 1st South, Preston, 208-852-2844, communitycenter60@yahoo.com
All calendar items need to be submitted by Friday. Contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or intent902@comcast.net
