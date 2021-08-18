Ben Ward, who suffers from Ataxia-Telangiectasi, couldn’t walk the entire 5K in support of his father, Larry. Luke Westover brought a horse for Ben so he could still participate in the fund-raiser. Pictured are Westover, Ben on the horse and his twin, Rebekah.
Ben Ward, who suffers from Ataxia-Telangiectasi, couldn’t walk the entire 5K in support of his father, Larry. Luke Westover brought a horse for Ben so he could still participate in the fund-raiser. Pictured are Westover, Ben on the horse and his twin, Rebekah.
By JENN MARISCAL
The West Side Volleyball Team turned out to support the Larry Ward Family.
By JENN MARISCAL
The Pirate football team supported the Oxford 5K to support Larry Ward.
Oxford’s population momentarily tripled last weekend, as the community, friends and family came together to support Larry Ward with the town’s annual 5K. People could either run or walk to participate in the event usually held to support cancer research or {span}ataxia-telangiectasia — a disorder that affects the health of three of Ward’s children.{/span}
Ward has been fighting chronic inflammation of the pancreas, but has recently been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer with three months to live. For months, family and friends have been organizing fund-raisers to help Ward pay for treatment of the chronic pancreatitis.
He and his wife, Jill, left after the race for Mexico, where he will undergo a variety of treatments in an effort to overcome the cancer or improve his quality of life.