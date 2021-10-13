Preston City’s Festival of Lights is slated for next month and the festival committee has requested reservations for the Candlelight dinner by Friday, Oct. 15.
The dinner and silent auction, which are a fundraiser for the festival, will be Nov. 6, at the Robinson Building. It will feature live music from the Preston Community orchestra under the direction of Anna Gray. Donations from Beutler Farm, JBS, Arctic Circle help with the meal. Rolls are cooked up by the Franklin County Senior Citizen Center, Brad Gailey will cook up the beef and Gordon Brewster the veggies.
The brisket dinner and silent auction help fund the Preston tradition. This year, the committee has new decorations for the park as well as new ornaments for the Christmas tree and some new lights for trees along State Street, said Allyson Wadsworth, the city council member of the festival committee.
The festival itself will be Nov. 27, and will feature a new location for the kids parade, variety show, and Santa’s visit. Along with food vendors, a stage will be set up for the festivities in the parking lot south of the courthouse. The Lion’s Club will present the kids’ movie at the Worm Cree Opera House. The grand-lighted parade will remain on State Street. It will be preceded by live music featuring Lilia Ebanez and Ami Phillips at 5 p.m. The fireworks being at 5: 30 p.m. and the parade at 6 p.m.
Members of the festival committee are: Allyson Wadsworth, Amber Almond, Terri Green, Tanya Ogden, Tifani Waechtler, Eric Allred, Sandy Allred, Kory Argyle and Elissa Aronhalt.