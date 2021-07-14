The Preston Community Orchestra presented their annual evening outdoor concert “A Little Night Music” in the Fairly Nice Shelter next to the Robinson building on July 7. The concert was well attended and the weather was perfect.
“Our best yet!” said director Anna Gray of the turnout. “And they all loved it. There were even some there who don’t normally come, and they loved it.”
The concert lasted a little over an hour and featured a few soloists who were accompanied by the orchestra. A wide variety of music was presented, from patriotic, to folk and fiddle music, to classical and even a bit of popular such as “Rainbow Connection.”
The new location provided a more concert like feel with the raised stage as well as seating for those who did not bring their own chairs.
“I am very committed to the value of each individual’s contribution to the success of the orchestra,” Gray said. “I think we all loved playing there at the shelter. It was really a wonderful night. We had such great help with it all.”