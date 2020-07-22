In response to a special meeting held by the school board on July 14 regarding a cesspool the district intends to build on school property, the city council of Dayton held its own special meeting on July 16, to officially hear any new issues and complaints that had not been raised in the emergency WS School Board meeting (see story page 2), and to officially accept or reject the new sewer system for the West Side school district.
In the 48 hours since the school meeting, several members of the city council contacted other cities with similar sewer systems who all said that it never stinks or if it does very rarely. Members of the audience didn’t buy it, citing experiences from other people.
Mayor Melvin Beutler began the meeting by acknowledging that communication had failed between the city and the Department of Environmental Quality(DEQ) resulting in a paperwork snafu and he apologized for that error. The snafu in question is that on the DEQ form there is a checkbox indicating that the project had received approval from the city. While it was marked the city didn’t give any form of consent to the project. For the appearance of an impropriety the mayor apologized, but the apology did not pacify the group. At more than one point in the meeting, snide and angry comments were exchanged from both the council and area residents.
Whether this was a mistake or an omission on the part of the city council, the DEQ, the school district, or a computer glitch didn’t bother most of the city council members.
Both Craig Rasmussen of Forsgren Engineering and David Goings of the DEQ, said the septic lagoon is still the only viable option for handling waste from both Beutler Middle School and H. B. Lee Elementary due to financial, environmental and time constraints.
After the first rude comment of the evening Mayor Beutler put his foot down and told the crowd they could, more or less, either behave civilly or get out. Dayton resident Thelma Roley said a real estate agent told her that so long as the pond is maintained there should be no odor and that it should be landscaped so that it isn’t just a giant mud puddle with a chain-link fence around it, and that there would be no impact to real estate values. She felt the district should have a caretaker involved in the planning of the facility to better understand how to maintain it was her main concern. Superintendent Spencer Barzee said he had a short list of about six people he was considering to manage the lagoon once it is completed.
Joy Hansen angrily made a motion that the entire project be put on hold until the citizens of Dayton could retain attorneys. However, as she is not a member of the city council she had no authority to make such a motion. At being thwarted the point was made that the council’s salary is paid by the city’s taxes and they could be voted out in the next election.
Jim Naylor inquired as to why no one approached him to get a new location for the lagoon. He manages land around the school on behalf of his family and felt that if he’d been able to talk to them, a better location could have been found for the cesspool. Property on the east side and back of the Dayton Cemetery was recently bought to build a new high school on in 15-20 years. {span}The argument was that the lagoon could have been moved there, more out of the way, rather than in the middle of the school ground. {/span}
After repeatedly trying to close the public comment section of the meeting, there was always one more angry or disappointed comment, the council moved onto the matter of the evening, the vote. The vote came down in favor of the lagoon with a three to one majority with Stacey Moser against.