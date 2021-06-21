Connie Laranne Gross Anderson, 74, of Preston, Idaho, passed away June 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Connie Laranne Gross Anderson
Necia Seamons
Editor
