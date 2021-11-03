Tents are again set up on the flood plain between HWY 91 and the site of the Bear River Masacre. But this time, their occupants are members of the Utah Conservation Corp.
"You gotta get a good sleeping bag," said Virginia native and CC crew leader, Aaron DeLong, "It's cold."
This group of about 20 young people are in the process of eliminating Russian olive trees from the landscape along this section of the Bear River, for the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation, which will eventually replace them with willow and cottonwood trees, and other native foliage, said tribal elder Darren Parry. As a guide for plants to reintroduce to the area, the tribe is using a list of plants their ancestors used while living there. The list was created by Parry's grandmother, Mae Timbimboo Parry, and is included in Parry's book, The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History.
Last month, the tribe was granted $1 million by the United States Department of Agriculture to remove the trees and restore the native plants, as part of the process to restore the land to what it was like before 1863.
Parry expects the process of eradicating the Russian olive trees to take years. They can't just be cut down. The tenacious tree's stump has to be painted with an herbicide to keep it from growing again.
During the New Deal days, the federal government introduced the Russian Olive trees to the west, seeing it as a great windbreak, a source of shade and a way to control soil erosion. In Franklin County, they were dispersed through the Franklin County Extension office by Dan Robertson during the 40s and 50s. In 1954, the Idaho Fish and Game department saw the tree as prime cover and food source for game birds. The trees were prized because they would survive almost anything. And they have proliferated along Franklin County's waterways.
Participation of the conservation corp was organized by Will Munger, one of the grad students at Utah State that works with the Shoshone, said Parry.
The corp was onsite last week, will take a week off and then return another week to finish the phase they have started. Their camp site has been supplied with port-a-potties and fresh water from a well recently dug by the tribe, said Parry.
During the summer, the tribe also bored a well on the bluff west of the highway, hoping it could eventually be used to provide water for a future interpretation center to be built there. The well struck there was hot, and non-pottable. The fresh water found in the well closer to the HWY and Bear River is an artesian well with abundant supply, said Parry. "We will develop it for locals to use, as well. We've had some local land owners interested in purchasing some water and there is enough volume to do that."
Eventually, the tribe wants to reroute Battle Creek back out into the channel where it used to flow down to the Bear River, he said. The tribe is still working to raise capitol to build the interpretive center, as well. The creek was likely moved out of its original course when the Winder Dam washed out in 1911, changing the course of the Bear River.