The Preston School District cooks have scheduled their Cook’s Sale on Nov. 14, from 3-7 p.m., and Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cooking supplies are sold to the public at the Oakwood Elementary’s lunch room.
The annual sale began years ago to help cooks fund annual certification classes they were required to take. It continues to pay for classes, department incidentals, and closing socials, but today it also functions as a service to the public, said Tonya Foster.
“It is getting to where, if we don’t hold it, there’s a public outcry,” she laughed.