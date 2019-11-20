The offer of a book and a cookie brought families to the Larsen-Sant Library in October as part of the Idaho Commission for Library’s Family Reading Week.
“This is how our library celebrates our reading week,” said Teresa Rasmussen. The evening brought in 1,500 people and is one of the busiest events of the year, said Rasmussen.
West Side School and Preston School districts provide cookies and the Franklin County Reading Association and the library provided the books. There were books provided for infants, children and teens.
“It was awesome. It was warm and made for a really fun night,” said Rasmussen. The library offered a story walk out on the library’s lawn, and a book walk — like a cake walk — inside. The Larsen-Sant library has over 6,000 patrons.