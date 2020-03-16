Gov. Brad Little declined to order a statewide closure of schools on Sunday, instead telling school leaders that the decision on whether to close to slow the spread of coronavirus should be made locally.
The trustees of the Preston School District and the West Side School District determined on Sunday that classes would be held this week. Spring break starts March 23 in both school districts. At present, class is scheduled to resume on March 30.
"We continue to ask that if you are sick that you stay home," states a notice sent to Preston patrons Sunday evening. Additionally, the districts are asking students and staff who have traveled from a community where there are documented cases of coronavirus to stay home.
The district assured patrons that if parents decide to keep their children home, homework and adequate time to complete that work will be afforded. On Monday, 31 percent of students in the Preston district were absent.
The superintendents of both districts said they and their boards of trustees made the decision to keep school open based by following the guidelines of the Centers of Disease Control. That decision is being reevaluated on a daily basis.
"We didn't use other counties as a measuring tool," said Preston Superintendent Marc Gee. "There are no confirmed cases in any of the counties around us, including in Utah."
"Who am I to second-guess the recommendations of a world renowned organization (the CDC)," said West Side superintendent Spencer Barzee.
Keeping kids at home puts at risk the elderly who are often asked to watch them, and keeps at home the health workers needed to take care of the sick, notes the CDC recommendations.
"We've got to use some common sense," said Barzee. "Parents who can't work, don't get paid. We are disinfecting high traffic areas and the buses on a daily basis, and educating kids on good health practices."
All high school sports and practices were suspended by the Idaho Association of High School Sports on Monday, March 16 through April 5.
West Side High School's spring musical, Beauty and the Beast has been postponed until further notice.
In the Preston School District, the high school and junior high orchestra concert, band and choir concerts have all been either canceled or postponed. After school orchestra classes, however, will be held.
• The Larsen-Sant Library will be closed at the end of the day on March 19 until further notice and has suspended all activities hosted there. The drive-up window, however, will remain open at an adjusted time frame: 10-6 M-F and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Patrons can call the library at (208) 852-0175 and staff will have books ready at the drive-up window.
The library's community room will still be available for scheduling. Patrons can pick up the key at the drive-up window during library hours. Custodians will sanitize the room after use.
The Book Drop is available for book returns.
• The Franklin County Medical Center postponed its April March 19 Bowling Alley Fundraiser and the Health Fair Expo slated for April 18, has been canceled.
• Stokes Marketplace remains open and has received accolades from patrons for the extra effort they put in to help patrons through a run on supplies that began last week.
• The Preston Area Chamber of Commerce canceled its fourth Thursday luncheon and weekly meetings.
• Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints remained home for Sunday services. Its family history center in Preston is closed for the time being and related institute classes canceled.
• Grace Fellowship Church is still holding Sunday worship services but invites members who are unable to attend to watch a live stream on their Facebook page @GraceFellowshipPreston.
• The Lion's Club has canceled its community Easter Egg Hunt for this year.
• The Franklin County DDA is closed until further notice.
• Preston City has canceled the March 23 council meeting and public hearing, as well as the March 25 City Planning and Zoning meeting.
The Citizen invites the public to contact us with updates to other public event schedules as well as the different ways Franklin County residents are accommodating the changes to their lifestyles related to the coronavirus. All updates Please call or email us at 208-852-0155 or editor@prestoncitizen.com.