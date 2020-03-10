After six years of dropping pelt prices, a human virus is behind more late bills for mink farmers.
The problem is that the fear the accompanies the coronavirus has prohibited farmers from getting their pelts to buyers.
Seventy percent of the mink pelt market purchased by Chinese buyers, another 25 percent of the buyers are Russian and European, said Challis Hobbs, a local who works as the North American representative for Saga Furs of Finland. The company will sell 11-12 million mink pelts and just over 2 million fox pelts annually, he said.
They do so in auctions, which are attended mostly by Chinese buyers. “Here in the states, wearing fur is more of a fashion thing. But in China, they need it. It’s cold,” he said.
Thanks to the corona virus, the first auction of the year, held in Denmark, was postponed, and so was the second, hosted by Saga Furs in Finland.
“The health of our customers and employees is a top priority at Saga Furs. Therefore, Saga Furs has made the decision to postpone the March Auction. The March auction will be held on 1-7 April with the inspection dates 27-31 March.
“By moving the auction to a later date, we want to assure a broad attendance and a strong auction by allowing those customers currently under travel restrictions to attend the auction. Additionally, we wish to avoid the health hazards associated with large gatherings of people at this time.
“We will continue to follow the guidance from health officials,” states Saga Furs’ website. As many as 600 buyers attend Saga Furs auction in Finland.
That decision will not affect local mink farmer, Lewis Palmer, who has decided to hold on to his pelts for a better market.
But others depending on the sell have been left without a barometer on what to do; should they prepare for a 2021 crop or hold off a year?
“We’ve lost money for four years in a row. We can’t afford another bad year,” said Kent Beckstead, a second generation mink farmer who decided to diversify a few years ago to better weather the constantly shifting climate o agriculture.
Since 2014, when 90 million pelts worldwide saturated the market, prices have fallen off, said Hobbs. Today, the market has produced around 28 million pelts, said Hobbs — three million of which were produced in the United States.
Beckstead hopes the auction houses will create an online method for auctioning the pelts. It has been done before, but not on a wide scale. Hobbs said Saga Furs is working to do so.