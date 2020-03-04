As the threat of the coronavirus escalates throughout the world, Warren Wilde, Director, Franklin County Emergency Management, counsels: “First, Do not panic!” No cases have been identified in Idaho or surrounding states, except Oregon and Washington. World Health Officials are split over whether they think the virus will spread into a pandemic or not.
Whether or not the virus arrives in Franklin County or not, its effect is already being felt. Local shoppers noted that Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Logan were extra busy over the weekend with people buying supplies.
They are doing exactly what Wilde advises area residents to do: “start looking forward at possibilities of being quarantined or having to shelter-in-place.” The most important step in preparing for any disaster is to make a family plan, he said, and update it regularly. “Ask yourself, what are you going to do in any emergency? We need to take care of ourselves.”
“Make sure you plan ahead by having food, water and medications in your home just in case,” said Wilde. “For contagious diseases, one of the best things to do is to wash your hands often. Try to not to not touch your eyes or mouth, sanitize your hands as soon as possible after touching items in public places. Follow the news reports and be prepared to follow their information.”
Darin Dransfield, CEO, at Franklin County Medical Center said the “coronavirus requires special precautions such as specialized rooms, ventilation and personal protective equipment. Our facility is equipped with those necessary measures. Our staff are going through training to ensure they are up to date on detection, treatment and containment methods. We partner with resources such as Public Health and the CDC as needed on epidemics such as this. FCMC intends to fulfill our commitment to be proactive in meeting the needs of our community.”
Wilde said agencies such as the Center of Disease control (CDC) and the state and local health agencies are working to keep the public advised of safety precautions. Preston School District superintendent, Marc Gee, is directing patrons and personnel to the websites of the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare recommendations for school, and the CDC. If local and state health officials indicate that we need to take more significant steps, we will work with them to come up with a plan to do the best we can to keep our students healthy.”
Bill Tolbert, Area Welfare Specialist for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who covers the Utah North area, which includes Franklin County, advises preparation and simple sanitary practices as preventative measures.
“Be thoughtful about what would make your family more resilient in the event of the spread of the Coronavirus. Use simple precautionary measures like washing your hands frequently, or using a hand sanitizer, making as few trips to public places and crowded areas as necessary. Remember, thoughtful preparedness and basic planning will keep you safer than a panic response during an emergency,” advised Tolbert.
Because it is difficult for FEMA to respond quickly to a disaster, Tolbert also tells local religious leaders of any religion that they need to be part of a “whole community response” and trains them on how they ... can be more self-reliant,” said Tolbert.
Tolbert is also the Representative of LDS Charities as their Utah North Area VOAD (Voluntary Organization Active in Disasters), who works with local and state emergency response and first responder agencies to support stakes and area leaders in the Utah North Area. He meets with local leaders and community members to coordinate how they can work together when a disaster occurs and how community members can help. He encourages residents to take CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training.
Will Lusk, the Emergency Manager for Cache County, holds a “Cache County Whole Community Planning & Coordination Roundtable” meeting at the Sheriff’s Office in Logan, at 6:30 p.m., every third Wednesday of each month. “The meeting is open to anyone interested in better preparing their Communities for emergencies,” said Tolbert.
Information is available at the Franklin County Emergency Management Office located at the Courthouse, 39 West Oneida Street, in Preston, 208-269-2030 or 208-852-2767, said Wilde.
He also noted that spring time flooding has occurred in recent years, and advised area residents that sand and sandbags are available at the horse arena at the Preston fairgrounds.
“Empty sandbags are also available at the Sherriff’s office, but you will have to get sand at the fair grounds,” he said.