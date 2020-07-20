As of Monday, July 20, 33 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Franklin County with another four considered probable.
Over the weekend, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 (25 in Bannock County, 14 in Bingham County, one in Franklin County, and two in Power County) in southeastern Idaho. This brings the total to 435 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Of the 484 total confirmed and probable cases, 311 have recovered from COVID-19.
Statewide, there are 14,873 cases and there have been 119 deaths.
In Cache county, 1,657 cases have been identified and 1,348 have recovered. There have been three deaths.