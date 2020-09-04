As of Thursday evening, Sept. 3, the Southeast Idaho Public Health District had reported four new cases of coronavirus in Franklin County since Monday, Aug. 31.
That made a total of 64 cases identified locally. Of those, eight were active on Sept. 3, the latest update before The Preston Citizen went to press due to the Labor Day holiday printing schedule. None were hospitalized as of that date, but two had been formerly: a woman over the age of 50, and a man between the ages of 19 and 49.
Of those cases that were active as of Sept. 3, four were men between the ages of 19 and 49. One is a woman of that same age range. Two are males over the age of 50 and one is a woman of that same age range.
Franklin County remained in SIPH's minimal risk category, which means that there was no evidence of exposure in a large communal settings such as a healthcare facility, school or mass gathering. Bannock, Bingham and Oneida counties were also listed as minimal risk. Bear Lake, Caribou and Power were listed as moderate risk due.
In Cache County, as of Sept. 3, a total of 2,182 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed; three of them were hospitalized. There have been a total of six deaths due to the virus in Cache County.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
•Fever or chills
•Cough
•Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
•Fatigue
•Muscle or body aches
•Headache
•New loss of taste or smell
•Sore throat
•Congestion or runny nose
•Nausea or vomiting
•Diarrhea