On Sept. 8, the Preston School District was notified that a student attending Preston High School had tested positive for COVID-19.
"While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family," states a letter sent to district patrons that day.
Students who had contact with the student, and their families, were notified and advised to either go home and stay home for a time, depending on the amount of time they were involved with the affected student, or to put on a mask at all times while at school or at school activities. Those students who stayed have had their temperatures monitored by the school on a daily basis and are wearing masks at school.
The student's teachers were not identified as having been within six feet or less for 15 minutes or more with that student. "That criteria is being used on recommendations by the local health department," said district superintendent Mar Gee. "We contacted a total of 30 students and five of those students, upon further investigation, did not meet the criteria. They went back to class. About half of the rest of those students, with input from their parents, decided to stay home," he said. They are able to do some of their homework on ine, and the rest is being sent home for them to complete in an effort to keep them current with their classmates.
"As a district it is impossible to create a school environment that is both educationally sound and free of all possible avenues for virus transmission. We will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures as outlined in the plan available on our website (prestonidahoschools.org).
"Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected," stated Gee in the letter.
COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. As more cases are being confirmed across the state, including in our community, we must be vigilant. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, loss of taste or smell and shortness of breath. Persons who exhibit these symptoms, are encouraged to contact their medical provider for advice. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.
The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
· Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
· Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.
· Avoid touching one's eyes, mouth, and nose.
· Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
· Stay at home when sick as well as when family members are sick.
· Practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between people.
· Wear a cloth mask in public when social distancing is not possible.
On Sept. 8, there were 14 active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. After three days of that many active cases, Franklin County will be moved from a minimal risk rating to a moderate risk rating by the health department.