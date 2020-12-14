As of Monday, Dec. 14, the coronavirus had claimed seven local lives, states data from the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department. Nine new cases were reported on Monday and seven of the county's then 89 cases were health care workers.
Total numbers of active cases dropped as low at 76 on Dec. 7, but were up to 89 as of Dec. 12.
In surrounding counties cases are dropping significantly in Caribou County but climbing in Oneida County. In Bear Lake, the cases have followed a pattern similar to Franklin County, spiking on Nov. 14, then dropping until Nov. 30, when they began a slow climb again.
Franklin County had a total of 631 confirmed cases, and 202 probable cases on Monday, of which 17 had recovered and 17 had been hospitalized.
Cache County had reported 17 deaths due to the pandemic, with a seven-day average of 104.7 cases. The county had reported a total of 9,491 cases of which 7,822 had recovered and 309 had been hospitalized.