Over the last week, a total of three new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Franklin County, bringing the total to 53 local cases of the virus. Of those, 8 of them are probable, meaning that the patients had symptoms or infection detected without a test.
Of the 53 total cases identified in the county, 45 of them have been confirmed through testing, and all but three have recovered and are no longer being monitored. None of them have been hospitalized at Franklin County Medical Center, said Tess Titensor, public relations director at FCMC.
In Cache County, the disease has begun to slow as well. As of Sunday, Aug. 9, a total of 1,926 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, with 1,653 recovered and five deaths. Four people are hospitalized.