It should be noted that all ballot styles have the bonds, levy’s and other local matters, not just the non-partisan one, as reported in the Weston City article last week. The key difference is that the non-partisan ballot has no spot to vote for a party candidate, neither republican nor democrat. The Citizen regrets the error.
Correction
Necia Seamons
Editor
