Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It should be noted that all ballot styles have the bonds, levy’s and other local matters, not just the non-partisan one, as reported in the Weston City article last week. The key difference is that the non-partisan ballot has no spot to vote for a party candidate, neither republican nor democrat. The Citizen regrets the error.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.