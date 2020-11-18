Readers have taken exception to the statement that Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States, which was printed in the Nov. 11 edition of The Preston Citizen. Until all states in the union ratify their own election results, which is required to happen by Dec. 14, the identity of the 46th president of the United States has not officially been determined. Due to the close nature of the 2020 election, just which candidate will be sworn in on Jan. 20, is yet unofficial. Only news media outlets have made a determination of who the president of the nation will be. The Citizen recognizes the truth behind the complaints, supports due process and urges civility between all residents of the United States of America.
Correction
Necia Seamons
Editor
