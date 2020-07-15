Southeast Idaho Public Health never confirmed exactly where Ryan Wright contracted the coronavirus, as was reported in the Franklin Rural Route News in the July 8 edition of the Preston Citizen. Wright believes his case was due to community spread because he hadn’t been traveling and could not identify anyone he had been around who exhibited the symptoms.
The Citizen regrets the error.
Wright notes that his illness was not severe, and although he and his parents have recovered, they continue to take precautions to ease the minds and fears of those around them.