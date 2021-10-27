Correction Necia Seamons Necia Seamons Editor Author email Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the Preston City article about the new band booster club, printed on Oct. 20, 2021, John Yeates was referred to as John Gates. The citizen regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Yeates Club John Gates Citizen Booster Error Preston City Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Shari, Jon Badger talk Lee's Marketplace expansion in recent years Developer Dell Loy Hansen pledges $2.5 million-plus for North Logan municipal complex Safe storage: Logan coffee shop offers to hold onto guns for those in crisis Details emerge about investigation into Operation Underground Railroad Cache Valley Mortuary under new ownership