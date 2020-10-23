Support Local Journalism

The Franklin City Council report of Oct. 14, stated "Although no personal property is needed for the right-of-way, three property owners whose signatures are needed will not respond to the city's request. A couple of them have voiced complaints about the project."

Actually, three property owners have signed the petition to approve the project, seven more signatures are needed and have not been acquired. Some complaints have been filed, but the passed resolution allows the water project to proceed.

