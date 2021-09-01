At the Sept. 23 Preston City Council meeting and a budget hearing, the council approved unanimously a $9,086,474 million budget. On average, the city’s budget has been around $5 million, said city treasurer Kelly Mickelson, but this budget is higher than normal because of the following things:
• $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan money. The City has received half of those funds this year and will receive half next year. $1 million of it is been placed in the budget.
• $1.6 for the sewer project
• $340,000 for the water tank reline and a water study
• $600,000 in the streets budget, which includes $220,000 for a street sweeper for which the city is expecting a grant to cover.
He also noted that $150,000 was moved from the city’s general fund to its street fund because the city didn’t have to pay a match on the airport runway. Now those funds can be used to repair streets and sidewalks.
“The numbers are up, which can be alarming, but it doesn’t need to be alarming,” said city councilman Todd Thomas. “A lot of that is offset by grants.”
Mayor Dan Keller complimented the city council and staff on the budget, calling it “excruciating at times,” because the budget meets the city’s needs without raising the taxes, including the 3% increase allowed by state law.
He also noted that 16% of the increase of the budget is due to the mandated, ongoing sewer project.
“The citizens will see improvements to our community without increase in city property taxes,” said the mayor.
“There’s been a lot of communication, back and forth and compromise that went into this budget between council members and mayor and governor to make it work and balance,” said council president Allyson Wadsworth. “I feel very confident and very pleased with the budget and how it came out.”
“Any indebtedness the city has in regards to other loans, or projects we’ve undertaken over the last couple decades — water meters, etc, are either paid off or are ahead of schedule. Financially, our house is very healthy,” said council member Todd Thomas. He also noted that the city is done paying for the improvements of East Oneida. Crews are preparing that section of road for asphalt this week.
In other business, with a 3-1 vote, Preston City approved a minor subdivision for Dixon Beckstead on Fourth West, after much wrangling over the definition of what defines an original parcel of property per the city’s code, the precedence it sets and the city engineer’s concerns over the development.
The council then approved 3-1 a resolution to be sent to the state road department setting forth the city’s wishes to revisit the road diet to restore two lanes traveling both north and south on State Street.
The city also noted the retirement of long-time employee Jan Seamons.
“I just wanted to say publicly that we thank him for his service. Thirty-eight years is a long time. ... I can say this about Jan, he can fix anything; he knows very valve and every item of every part in our water lines, sewer lines and we will miss him and we appreciate his service to our city,” said Mayor Keller. The council agreed and wished Seamons well.