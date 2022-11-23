Support Local Journalism

The Nov. 14 meeting of the Franklin County Commissioners was a relatively short affair beginning with a short update from Randy Henrie on the courthouse remodel/addition, which is coming along well. Soon they will be deciding on bids for the interior design. The concrete floors will be poured from top to bottom through the windows.

The Maple Creek Phase 1 and 2 Escrow agreement was updated and the Phase 3 Development Agreement was resigned.


