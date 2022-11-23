The Nov. 14 meeting of the Franklin County Commissioners was a relatively short affair beginning with a short update from Randy Henrie on the courthouse remodel/addition, which is coming along well. Soon they will be deciding on bids for the interior design. The concrete floors will be poured from top to bottom through the windows.
The Maple Creek Phase 1 and 2 Escrow agreement was updated and the Phase 3 Development Agreement was resigned.
A public hearing was held at 10 a.m. concerning Fiscal Year 2022 budget adjustments. The adjustments will come from reserves or unanticipated income and will not increase taxes. There was no comment on the proposed adjustments from the public and the hearing was closed. Resolution #2022-11-14-A to adjust Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and Resolution #2022-11-14-B transferring unanticipated Sales Tax Revenue to Capital Projects Fund were then approved.
A groundwater monitoring agreement with Great West was approved despite the higher cost due to recommendations by the DEQ to go with a new company that will provide better service compliant with their standards.
The ITD Traffic Enforcement Grant Project Agreement presented by Sheriff Fryar was also approved. This grant provides officer pay for overtime hours dealing with specific categories and an ongoing agreement that has been approved in prior years.
Canvassing the election was approved and it was noted that the test pilot of ElectionGuard at the North Stake was well attended with 119 voters willing to try it out and 128 declining. However, the presence of more representatives than expected from Microsoft and others involved in the development of the program was a less positive aspect for some voters.
The 2023 Holidays for county workers was approved as was Assignment 1F-2022-1 and retail alcoholic beverage licenses for La Tienda, Bottoms Up, Elks Lodge, The Owl Club, The Slice, Papa Jay’s and the Preston Golf and County Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.