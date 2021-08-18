At the Franklin County Commissioner meeting Randy Henrie discussed the requirements for a new generator and the options available for purchase. Code requires a minimum of an 800 watt generator for the courthouse remodel and addition. Henrie said a diesel powered option was better for their needs than propane and that the commissioners needed to decide on which size to purchase before work on the sally port could move forward. The commissioners approved the mid-size option and discussed whether the purchase could be covered by COVID funding.
Clerk Camille Larsen presented further information on the options for a financial services advisor who will handle the courthouse bond. It was decided to go with Piper Sandler.
Henrie also provided an updated plan for development and answered the questions of the commissioners. The plan will be presented at a public hearing on Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. At the County Courthouse. Some of the items to be addressed are changing from four lots to six to encourage Class 1 subdivisions, removing the fuel brake requirement and updating the requirements for a Class 3 subdivision which will close some loopholes in the current plan.
Len Nelson of the Franklin Theater Arts came to discuss the Worm Creek Opera House. He estimated that the theatre lost about $20,000 in revenue due to COVID closures last year and since the county owns the building wanted to know if the Commissioners were willing to give the theatre a “booster shot” to help cover the cost of some much needed upgrades and repairs. One of the upgrades will be a new facade and marquee sign. Air conditioning upstairs and crumbling bricks and mortar will also be addressed in the upgrade. The commissioners agreed to support the theatre. Commissioner Robert Swainston told the Preston City Council the county was committing $30,000 worth of upgrades to the project.
Lana Jenkins asked that the rental of the Robinson building be changed during rodeo weekend to allow time for cleaning in between events. It was decided to restrict usage on that Saturday.
Jeff Nate and Sheriff Fryar came before the commissioners to discuss the accruement of vacation hours and request the hours lost by Nate due to the inability to use them in time be restored. The commissioners agreed to restore half the hours in question due to the unique nature of the job, the newness of the policy and an understanding that hours would not be restored again.
After ironing out some details with Tony Hafla in the contract with P-Hill Equipment to lease space for radio equipment, the commissioners approved the contract pending receiving the edited version to sign.
Indigent Defense financial assistance was approved.