The Franklin County Commissioner meeting opened with an inquiry by Scott Beckstead about information concerning the right of way associated with the old OP Skaggs Property on State Street in Preston. He was directed to the City of Preston who owns the property.
The commissioners approved the county bills and the minutes before moving on. They approved the continuation of the Computer Arts contract with no changes and a request for reimbursement for the airport runway project, the cost of which is split between the city and the county. A resolution 2020-09-28 for FCMC Line of Credit was again tabled.
Troy Moser came before the commissioners about road maintenance as well as some upcoming items that will need consideration at a later date such as a location for a maintenance building that Direct Communications needs to build near the current gravel pit and a new paver.
Stacy Rindlisbaker clarified some items in a new healthcare plan for county employees and offered some vision program options for them to choose from.
The commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Dave Fryar to hire a full-time dispatch officer and the purchase of a new fingerprint machine which is fully reimbursed by the state.
Isaac Kennedy and his father, Joe Kennedy, came before the commissioners to get approval for a Class 1 subdivision at about 1250 East 800 South, Preston. After asking a few questions of Isaac the commissioners approved the subdivision which has two one-acre parcels and one three-acre parcel.
The next commissioner meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13 instead of Monday, Oct. 12, due to Columbus Day.