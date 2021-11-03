After opening the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance on Oct. 25, the county commissioners approved two Class 1 subdivision permits: The Mel Beagley permit in Treasureton and the Scott White Class I permit in Weston, as well as a class II permit for Country Silo Farms in Whitney on 1800 E. 400 South.
Boise is taking over some of the responsibilities of local accessors’ offices despite their objections and County Accessor Doug Wallis came before the commissioners to discuss how that will decrease revenue and ideas on how to replace it. One option is to increase fees — which will require a public hearing if fees will increase by more than 5%. The commissioners intend to discuss the issue at an upcoming four-county meeting before committing to any action.
Director of Idaho Office of Emergency Management Brad Ritchy and Coordinator Warren Wilde came before the council with Darrin Letz to discuss BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure Community) and FEMA resources that could be available to help the county with various necessary projects, particularly those that would help prepare the county for natural disasters or other emergencies.
A Resolution to Destroy Records — 2021-10-25-A and Resolution to Create Funds for Courthouse Bond — 2021-10-25-B – were tabled until the next meeting.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to move funds from the Ambulance Association reserve into the current ambulance budget to supplement grant money in purchasing a new ambulance.
There have been issues with cattle on Highway 91 and Hot Springs Road. Commissioner Robert Swainston reported that Senator Harris plans to review legislation on Idaho fencing laws which are “obscure” and “not enforced.” Swainston has also contacted Sheriff Fryar and prosecuting attorney Vic Pearson about enforcing the laws that currently exist.
Clerk Camille Larsen reported that the county had unanticipated revenue that will cover all overages of expenditures, except 4-H, and ended the fiscal year “in the black.” Any remaining revenue will be moved to capital funds. 4-H will bring $1,500 out of their reserve for their expenses.