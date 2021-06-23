The Franklin County commissioners heard a report from Randy Henrie on the courthouse remodel/addition at their June 14 meeting. He has published the bid for replacing the concrete on the front sidewalk and while the concrete is removed, they will be running the water lines and redoing gas lines. He is currently waiting for Direct Communications to move the fiber line on the west side of the Courthouse and for the engineer to review the sally port plans so he can bid out that project.
The commissioners are planning to hold a public sale and are asking the department heads to check their inventory for any surplus items.
Commissioner Boyd Burbank and Henrie met with Rocky Mountain Power to discuss what will need to be upgraded and where to move the power box for the courthouse.
A discussion of the budget requests was held and ironing out the details continues as the commissioners consider whether any of the requested increases are warranted.
Festival of Lights
Allyson Wadsworth, member of the Preston City Council, came before the commissioners to request the use of the courthouse parking lot for the Festival of Lights. She noted they have plans to bring back the variety show, Santa parade and vendors. She reasoned that the parking lot would be a good place for vendors to set up and perhaps for some activities. Her request was approved.
Audit
Scott Bond presented the findings of the county audit for the 2020 fiscal year to the commissioners. He said the audit was clean and there were no deficit funds in the county. He compared that to last year which had four or five areas with deficits. A meeting with the county clerk was planned to go over the audit in detail.
Airport
Lynn Garner requested the airport budget be opened to include planned upgrades instead of delaying to the next year. The request was tabled until further information can be provided.
Drugs
Boone Smith presented the juvenile budget request for the fiscal year 2022. He noted that meth is a much worse drug than some of its predecessors and foresees worse problems to come because of it.
Camping ordinance
Sheriff Fryar and Fish and Game warden Korey Owens discussed the need to makes changes to the Camping on Waterways County Ordinance 76-1. They felt it should more closely match the Fish & Game policy of 10 days in 30 instead of the current 48 hours. This refers to how long someone can continuously occupy a campsite at local reservoirs such as Glendale and Foster. The commissioners agreed change is needed but favor a five-day period. The changes will be written up and presented to the commissioners for approval when it is ready.
Groundwater
Bruce Olenick of DEQ informed the commissioners of a recent training provided by DEQ about groundwater. He feels educating planning and zoning departments and others on the reasons for the groundwater protection rule and what their options are will help cities and counties avoid costly drinking water issues in the future. He announced that he is retiring and that the current commissioners “have been great to work with. You roll up your sleeves and fix things.”
Landfill
The final item of business was an update on roads and solid waste by Nick Coats. A shredder was located and the numbers crunched showing it to be a great benefit to the landfill benefits in time, compaction and cost of contracting another company to dispose of tires. Some other things the shredder can accommodate are mattresses and tree branches. The contract to purchase the shredder was approved.
It was noted that landfill fees are still below average, providing an excellent value to county residents. The landfill will be cracking down on those who intentionally hide items in the loads they bring in.