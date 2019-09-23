The Franklin County Commissioners heard speeding complaints and further details of the proposed Franklin County/Preston City joint project to develop unused land into a park during their Sept. 23 meeting.
Several citizens of Mink Creek, with major spokesperson Jamie Forbush, addressed the commissioners regarding excessive speed along HWY 36.
Commissioner Bowles pointed out HWY 36 is a state road, and that the county has very limited ability to control the issue. Sheriff Dave Fryar spoke up, acknowledging the speeding problem, and also advised that there is little that he could do other than increase police patrols in the area. There was a brief thought about the installation of radar equipped signs that would advise motorists of their speed. County prosecutor Vic Pearson did a quick Google search of the cost of the signs and found out that they cost between $5,000 and $15,000 each. That ended the talk about radar equipped signs.
Preston Economic Development Manager Shawn Oliverson has been working closely with the county with the goal of turning the area east of the HWY 91 near the gun range into a park, with walking trails, and ultimately a soccer field. The land is presently owned by the city, and is largely an undeveloped and abandoned gravel pit. There is culinary water and electricity in close proximity to the proposed development area, and the joint effort would use both county and city road equipment and manpower to develop the plan. Preston City council member Todd Thomas filled in the commissioners on a preliminary time line for the development. The timeline will be further refined over the coming winter, and should be available to the county commissioners by spring.
Commissioner Robert Swainston asked for and received clarification on the donation of a number of shares of secondary water from the city to be used for watering of a proposed soccer field on the site. Commissioner Boyd Burbank was enthusiastic about the project, and pointed out that the conversion into a useful park would be of benefit to all citizens of the county.
Commissioner Dirk Bowles was equally enthusiastic, and noted that the county road crews are typically very busy in the spring and summer, and that there would need to be close cooperation in terms of allocation of people and equipment during the building phase. All three commissioners, as well as Oliverson agreed that volunteer help from the local service clubs would be a major added plus during the conversion process.
Oliverson went on to discuss incentives that the city and county could offer to future business ventures. They would be in the form of tax incentives that will be decided on a case by case basis, as well as other other potential benefits. Among the prominent ones would be the building and development of a full service hotel in the city. Commissioner Burbank pointed out that any short term tax loss would be offset by many years of tax and revenue gains. In addition, there could well be tax reimbursement incentive grants provided by the state.
Lisa Duskin-Goede asked the commissioners about moving forward with the proposal to sign the county onto the Bear River Heritage Area Designation proposal. The commissioners voted to leave any decision until the Four County Meeting in November.
The commissioners spoke briefly about the news that Brad Parry of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation announced that they intend to break ground for their interpretive center next year. The area that will house the interpretive center is in close proximity to the Bear River Massacre Site which is now marked by a state monument, along HWY 91, just north of Preston.
A beer license for Tattles in Preston was approved for sale of wine and beer by the glass, to be consumed on site.
Among other routine business that the commissioners attended to was the renewal of a contract with Ada County (Boise) to continue to perform any autopsies that Franklin County may require. Also, Warren Wilde, Civil Defense Coordinator, discussed a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and Franklin County Medical Center that allows the medical center to use both the ambulance building and the Robinson building in case of major emergencies.
The commissioners also certified the designated polling places for the November elections.There is no change from the current polling places.
Building Inspector Randy Henrie accompanied Brian Allen of Franklin as he applied for a Class 1 Subdivision for Robbie Hobbs. The parcel is presently approximately nine and a half acres, and will be subdivided into three lots. The application was quickly granted.