Voters in Franklin County turned out to the polls today, and following is how they voted:
A $2.9 million bond to expand the courthouse failed to pass by 1.3 % with 65 percent of the vote, 1,448 yes votes to 768 no. The bond required 66.6% of the vote.
In Clifton, the voters elected Andrew Clawson with 61 votes and Dave Wand with 56 votes. Kristin Skinner received 43 votes and Tennison Westover received 35 votes. The $2.2 million water bond passed, 75-25.
In Dayton, incumbent Dee Beckstead received 54 votes and incumbent Stacey Moser received 47 votes. They both ran unopposed.
Oxford cast 12 votes for Barlow as the mayor.
In Preston, the voters elected Dan Keller as mayor with 703 votes to incumbent Mark Beckstead’s 497 votes. On the Preston City Council incumbent Terry Larson received 786 votes, Brent Dodge 666 votes to win the election. Incumbent Brad Wall received 591 votes and Tonia Brown 178 votes.
On the Franklin City Council, Corey Richards received 137 votes, John Packer 125 votes, Tauma Noel 38 votes, Marilyn Sanchez 33 votes and Dee Burgess 21 votes.
In Weston, voters gave seats to both candidates. Incumbent Sarah Layland received 54 votes and Scott Vasholtz received 35 votes.
Voters narrowly chose Dave Kerr to be a new Franklin County Fire District commissioner with 1,122 votes over Fred Titensor's 1,067 votes.
Thatcher's bid for an override levy of $2,500 per year for two years for the cemetery did not pass, with seven votes no and two votes yes.