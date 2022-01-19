The Jan. 10 meeting of the Franklin County Commissioners was relatively short. One of the first items on the agenda was a decision on the North and South Clover subdivision appeal. Commissioner Swainston proposed a motion to approve the appeal which would send the subdivision back to planning and zoning, but it did not get a second. Commissioner Bowles made a motion to deny which carried with his vote and Commissioner Burbank in favor. Commissioner Swainston was opposed.
The commissioners approved adopting the IRS Mileage Reimbursement Rate of 58.5 cents per mile and increased the per diem for meals from $30/day to $45/day.
Resolution 2022-01-10 to Re-District Commissioner districts option 2 was approved as was a motion to establish precincts.
The commissioner assignments remained the same.
It was shown with a new platt that the Zach Beutler Class I subdivision is in compliance with code due to an offsite spring for culinary water. This changes the lot size requirement to a half acre instead of an acre. The subdivision was unanimously approved.
Clerk Camille Larsen brought forward the need for a place to hold court while the courthouse is being remodeled. Some ideas were discussed and it was decided that Commissioner Swainston would check with the Preston City Council about using their conference room.
The county received a high-grade rating for the Courthouse bond and the commissioners were updated on the progress. A new high-efficiency boiler has been installed for hot water and the sally port is awaiting doors which are on backorder.
The commissioners approved a motion to move forward with adding a power line to the airport to provide electricity to an existing hanger and three future hangars. The airport board will set a fee to hook into the new line and it will be installed with options for future growth in mind. Boyd Johnson, Vice Chair of the board was in attendance representing the airport board in the request.
A homeowners exemption for parcel RP05107.00 owned by Delynn Halford was approved but the budget will have to be opened to fill this and any future exemptions.
Recently released guidelines about appropriate use of money granted to counties from the federal government for COVID related expenses prompted a discussion about a one time bonus for county employees and elected officials all of whom are considered essential.