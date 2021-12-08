The first item of business for the Franklin County Commissioners in their Nov. 22 meeting was to discuss the Franklin County Medical Center lease with Darin Drainsfield, Paul Smart, Dan Keller, Richard Westerberg and Janet Kimpton, as well as the requirements for the courthouse bond.
One of those requirements has to do with the deadline for the county audit. Commissioner Robert Swainston noted the county must have the audit completed by March 31, which means they need the hospital audit before that. Paul Smart responded that he hoped to have it done by the end of January and present it in the February meeting. This requirement will remain in place for the next 30 years.
Franson Engineers, Eric Franson and Ben Sandberg are working on the Cub River irrigation project to pipe in their canal and recreational area in Lewiston. They discussed flood-control aspects, irrigation improvements and recreation improvements, as well as the Bear Lake Storage and flood issues report. They are proposing a dam on Trout Creek for flood control, and for slower release throughout the summer to avoid flooding fields downstream. It would be about 18,000 acre feet. Some of the questions the commissioners had are still being determined and could not be answered at the time. Public scoping meetings to get input from all involved and environmental assessments, which take two years to complete, are still needed.
Michael Keith of Piper and Sandler, and attorney Stephanie Bonney, discussed with the commissioners Bond Ordinance 2021-11-22 for the courthouse bond. The ordinance was then unanimously approved.
Boone Smith, Angie Burnett and Stace Gearhart came to discuss a memo of agreement which was unanimously approved for the juvenile department. This is funding for youth on probation. If the youth does not have funds, Juvenile Services and youth can apply for funding to pay for in-patient treatment. The State then pays the provider directly.
Janet Kimpton returned to the meeting to present missed homeowner exemptions before the commissioners. There were three missed exemptions, one of which will be decided after Vic reviews Idaho Code for exemptions.
The primary lease for FCMC was discussed with Hawley Troxell, who called in, and Paul Smart. Idaho Law provides that the county owns the facility and FCMC cannot enter into long-term debt without the commissioners’ approval. The county needs to lease the property to the hospital board for the hospital renovation and expansion loan. The commissioners voted to sign the lease.
Commissioner Boyd Burbank reported that Steve Reeder wants off the Tri-County Grooming Committee and Colby Larsen would like to be part of it. The commissioners approved asking Larsen to replace Reeder.