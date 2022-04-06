The Mar. 28 County Commissioner meeting opened with an amendment to the agenda to discuss the vandalism at the gun range.
An update on the courthouse addition/remodel from Randy Henrie found things progressing well. If all supplies arrive on time they should be on schedule and will move court proceedings out of the building on May 1.
There was some discussion about making sure the fair buildings are repaired and will not leak and concern that supplies for the new hog pens have not arrived yet.
The Preston Bluffs Farms Class II subdivision for five lots was approved. Irrigation water shares will remain with the lots mitigating any effect on the local aquifer.
Scott Bond, representing Rudd and Company, came before the commissioners to present the 2021 Fiscal Year Audit which was clean in all aspects and accepted by the commissioners.
Designated polling places for the May 17, 2022 election, a retail alcoholic beverage license for Preston Golf and Country Club and a Memorandum of Understanding between City of Preston and Franklin County were all approved.
Eric Faulk, Sergio Herrera and Stacy Rindlisbaker updated the commissioners on the health care plan through Feb. 2022. Herrera complimented the county on the choices they have made to keep costs low and having a stable healthy population.
An agreement with Valley Office Systems to upgrade copiers in the Extension, Sheriff, and Assessor Offices was approved by the commissioners.
Sarah Layland presented the contract for the boat inspection stations noting she had hoped to get a higher wage for employees but though ISDA did approve raising the rates it was not as much as she requested. The commissioners chose to delay approving the contract to give her more time.