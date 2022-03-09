...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Malad, Malad Pass, Holbrook Summit, Preston, Thatcher,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Franklin County Commissioners met Feb. 28 and were first updated on the status of the courthouse addition/remodel. Randy Henrie informed them that things were moving along and the electrical and architectural plans had been received.
Three bids were received for portable toilets at local reservoirs for the coming season. Mugzie’s Septic Pumping was chosen by the commissioners from those bids to service the reservoirs.
Eventually, the commissioners hope to replace the portable facilities, at the Rifle Range, with a permanent option and are currently pricing cement pads at the reservoirs to attach the portable facilities to.
Shawn Oliverson, the Preston City Economic Development Specialist/Assistant Planner, came before the commissioners to discuss the parking needs of a planned grocery store in the King’s building. The county owns and maintains most of the parking behind the courthouse and it was decided that an agreement would be drawn up for all businesses using the parking lot concerning maintenance and snow removal.
A Class 1 subdivision permit was approved for Ethan Rawlings. Chris Robinson Class 1 also applied but was denied until city can review it due to access being on a city road and not a county road.
A road at 13800 North in the Cleveland area was discussed. The road has been improved by Treasure Canyon Calcium Inc. making it a safer approach and property owner Craig McGregor hopes the county will adopt the road. County attorney Vick Pearson noted that any road abandonment or adoption must go through a process that includes a public hearing.
Ordinance 2022-2-28 Comprehensive Plan and Ordinance 2007-8-13 Amended 2-28-2022 Development Code were approved. As was the use of a public auction site for surplus goods. The purchase of a solid waste loader from Western States was also approved.
The commissioners went over the Road Standards ordinance with Troy Moser and Lance Geddes. Some changes were made mostly removing selected portions.
Twin Lakes Canal Company came to ask if the county would be a sponsor as required by a grant they are working on to change from open ditch to piped water. Was this approved?
Twin Lakes Canal Company came to ask if Franklin County would be a sponsor as required by a grant they are working on before they can move forward. There is no financial commitment for the sponsor and the commissioners agreed to do so.